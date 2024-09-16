Drug peddler held, over 10kg narcotics recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) Police claimed to have arrested a notorious drug peddler and recovered over ten kilograms hashish from his possession, here on Monday.

According to a spokesperson for police, Dhanot police on a tip-off raided and arrested a notorious drug peddler named Sajjad alias Kala and recovered 10 kg and 500 gramme hashish and a mauser from his possession.

DPO Kamran Mumtaz said that the district police would continue crackdown against drugs and added that there was no place for drug peddlers across the district.

