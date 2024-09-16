Drug Peddler Held, Over 10kg Narcotics Recovered
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 16, 2024 | 07:10 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) Police claimed to have arrested a notorious drug peddler and recovered over ten kilograms hashish from his possession, here on Monday.
According to a spokesperson for police, Dhanot police on a tip-off raided and arrested a notorious drug peddler named Sajjad alias Kala and recovered 10 kg and 500 gramme hashish and a mauser from his possession.
DPO Kamran Mumtaz said that the district police would continue crackdown against drugs and added that there was no place for drug peddlers across the district.
