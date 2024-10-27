Drug-peddler held, over 12kg drugs recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Sadar Police Kahror Pacca have arrested a notorious drug-peddler and recovered over 12-kilogram hashish from his possession here on Sunday.

DSP Kahror Pacca Rizwan Khan, along with SHO Imran Gujjar, said that the operation was launched following a tip-off. Acting swiftly, the police team recovered 12 kilograms and 463 grams of hashish hidden into plastic bag. The suspect, identified as Abdur Rasheed, was immediately taken into custody.

DPO Kamran Mumtaz appreciated the police team for their successful operation and announced a cash reward along with commendatory certificates.

Speaking on the occasion, DPO Mumtaz emphasized that drug abuse will not be tolerated under any circumstances and vowed to intensify the crackdown on drug networks across the district.

“Eradicating drugs from society was our top priority,” he stated, adding that with the cooperation of the public, the police are determined to dismantle drug network.