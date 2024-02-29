Drug Peddler Held, Over 3kg Hashish Recovered
Sumaira FH Published February 29, 2024 | 07:19 PM
Police on Thursday arrested a drug peddler and recovered over three kg hashish from his possession
DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Police on Thursday arrested a drug peddler and recovered over three kg hashish from his possession.
According to details, SHO B division police station Ehsan-ul-Haq said that police on a tip off raided and arrested a drug peddler Abdul Rehman red handed while selling hashish.
Police registered case against the accused.
APP/hus-sak
