Drug peddler held, over 3kg hashish recovered

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Police on Thursday arrested a drug peddler and recovered over three kg hashish from his possession.

According to details, SHO B division police station Ehsan-ul-Haq said that police on a tip off raided and arrested a drug peddler Abdul Rehman red handed while selling hashish.

Police registered case against the accused.

