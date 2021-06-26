UrduPoint.com
Drug Peddler Held, Recovered Gutka, Mainpuri

Drug peddler held, recovered gutka, mainpuri

The police on Saturday arrested a drug peddler and recovered gutka and raw material to be used manufacturing of mainpuri

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :The police on Saturday arrested a drug peddler and recovered gutka and raw material to be used manufacturing of mainpuri.

On the directives of SSP Badin Shabir Ahmed Sethar, Matli police SHO A.

D Panhwar along with his team conducted a raid and seized huge quantities of gutka and material used for manufacturing mainpuri.

The SHO told that police during checking of vehicle found 100 bags of supari, 2 bags of tobacco and 3 bags of lime which were hidden in secret compartments of vehicle which was taken into custody and held accused Ayaz Ali Ujjan. He said that an FIR was registered at Matli police station.

More Stories From Pakistan

