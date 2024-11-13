Open Menu

Drug Peddler Held With 13kg Narcotics Substances

Faizan Hashmi Published November 13, 2024 | 04:00 PM

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Burewala city police arrested a drug peddler and recovered over thirteen (13) kilogram of narcotics substances from his possession here on Wednesday.

Police said that SHO city Qaisar Manzoor led an operation, guided by some information, and arrested accused Asghar r/o Yazman Mandi with 12.

5 kilogram of Hashish and 1160 grams of opium.

The accused had reached Burewala from Yazman Mandi to supply the narcotics substances to his clients when he was caught, police said.

City police Burewala has registered case and started further proceedings against the accused.

