Drug peddler held with 2400 grams charas

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :The police on Monday arrested a notorious drug peddlers and recovered 2400 grams charas from his possession.

Chowk Qureshi police SHO Zahid Mahmood Leghari alongside police party, on tip off, raided at Basti Aari Korra and managed to arrest drug peddler Ali Raza son of Syed Tasawar Hussain.

The police recovered 2400 charas from his possession. The police registered the case and started further investigation.