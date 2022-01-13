UrduPoint.com

Drug Peddler Held With 36kg Hashish

Umer Jamshaid Published January 13, 2022 | 10:07 PM

Drug peddler held with 36kg hashish

Police Station Excise district Mardan Thursday apprehended a drug peddler possessing 36 kilogram of hashish and took into custody a vehicle

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :Police Station Excise district Mardan Thursday apprehended a drug peddler possessing 36 kilogram of hashish and took into custody a vehicle.

According to official of Excise, SHO Excise Police Station Akif Nawaz and ASI Waqar Ahmad Khan acting on a tip-off intercepted a vehicle number LWF 5659 on MardanNowshera road and during checking of the vehicle recovered 36000 grams (36 kg) hashish from the secret cavities of the car.

Director General Excise and Taxation Mahmood Aslam Wazir appreciated the timely action and announced cash prize for the officials.

He directed Excise police to intensify the crackdown against drug peddlers throughout the province, adding that there is no place for drug smugglers and sellers in the province and efforts are underway to make KP province free from the menace of drugs.

