Drug Peddler Held With 5kg Hashish

Faizan Hashmi Published July 04, 2023 | 09:39 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :Kot Addu city police arrested a drug peddler with five kilograms of Hashish in an operation on Tuesday.

Police said, SHO Kot Addu city Amma Yasir, acting on a tip-off, led a team and arrested the accused.

Five kilograms of Hashish was found hidden in the seat of his motorcycle and tied to his body hidden in a dress he was wearing.

Police took the motorcycle, and narcotics in possession, and arrested the accused. A case has been registered.

DPO Muzaffargarh Syed Husnain Haidar commended the SHO and his team over the achievement.

