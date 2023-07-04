Drug peddler held with 5kg Hashish

Kot Addu city police arrested a drug peddler with five kilograms of Hashish in an operation on Tuesday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :Kot Addu city police arrested a drug peddler with five kilograms of Hashish in an operation on Tuesday.

Police said, SHO Kot Addu city Amma Yasir, acting on a tip-off, led a team and arrested the accused.

Five kilograms of Hashish was found hidden in the seat of his motorcycle and tied to his body hidden in a dress he was wearing.

Police took the motorcycle, and narcotics in possession, and arrested the accused. A case has been registered.

DPO Muzaffargarh Syed Husnain Haidar commended the SHO and his team over the achievement.