Drug Peddler Held With 5kg Hashish
Faizan Hashmi Published July 04, 2023 | 09:39 PM
Kot Addu city police arrested a drug peddler with five kilograms of Hashish in an operation on Tuesday
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :Kot Addu city police arrested a drug peddler with five kilograms of Hashish in an operation on Tuesday.
Police said, SHO Kot Addu city Amma Yasir, acting on a tip-off, led a team and arrested the accused.
Five kilograms of Hashish was found hidden in the seat of his motorcycle and tied to his body hidden in a dress he was wearing.
Police took the motorcycle, and narcotics in possession, and arrested the accused. A case has been registered.
DPO Muzaffargarh Syed Husnain Haidar commended the SHO and his team over the achievement.