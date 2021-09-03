UrduPoint.com

Drug Peddler Held With Contraband Substances:

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 03:21 PM

Drug peddler held with contraband substances:

Police on Friday claimed to have arrested a drug peddler and recovered 2.4 kg hashish from his possession, here on Friday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Police on Friday claimed to have arrested a drug peddler and recovered 2.4 kg hashish from his possession, here on Friday.

According to police, a team of Jhal Chakiyan police, conducted raid, on a tip-off, within its jurisdiction and arrested notorious drug peddler Sajjad Hussain and recovered 2.4 kg hashish from him. A case has been registered against the accused said the police.

Related Topics

Police From

Recent Stories

UAE announces 978 new COVID-19 cases, 1,504 recove ..

UAE announces 978 new COVID-19 cases, 1,504 recoveries, 1 death in last 24 hours

8 minutes ago
 UK hints at possible engagement with new Taliban g ..

UK hints at possible engagement with new Taliban govt in Afghanistan

12 minutes ago
 Six held for overcharging in sargodha

Six held for overcharging in sargodha

57 seconds ago
 Afghan Resistance Forces Deny Taliban Seized One D ..

Afghan Resistance Forces Deny Taliban Seized One District of Panjshir - Reports

3 minutes ago
 40-kanal state land retrieved

40-kanal state land retrieved

3 minutes ago
 Wenger calls for World Cup every two years

Wenger calls for World Cup every two years

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.