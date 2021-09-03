Drug Peddler Held With Contraband Substances:
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 03:21 PM
Police on Friday claimed to have arrested a drug peddler and recovered 2.4 kg hashish from his possession, here on Friday
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Police on Friday claimed to have arrested a drug peddler and recovered 2.4 kg hashish from his possession, here on Friday.
According to police, a team of Jhal Chakiyan police, conducted raid, on a tip-off, within its jurisdiction and arrested notorious drug peddler Sajjad Hussain and recovered 2.4 kg hashish from him. A case has been registered against the accused said the police.