Drug peddler held with contraband substances:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Police on Friday claimed to have arrested a drug peddler and recovered 2.4 kg hashish from his possession, here on Friday.

According to police, a team of Jhal Chakiyan police, conducted raid, on a tip-off, within its jurisdiction and arrested notorious drug peddler Sajjad Hussain and recovered 2.4 kg hashish from him. A case has been registered against the accused said the police.