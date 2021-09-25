Drug peddler held with Hashish

New Multan Police arrested a notorious drug peddler and recovered Hashish from his possession here on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :New Multan Police arrested a notorious drug peddler and recovered Hashish from his possession here on Saturday.

According to police sources, the New Multan police under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Ali Hassan Gilani was on routine patrolling when they stopped a mini van.

The police arrested Muhammad Adnan s/o Abdul Shakoor resident of Basti Odaan Wali Basti Malook and recovered 1.5 kilogram Hashish from his possession.

However, his fellow Jumma alias Popa managed to escape from the scene.

Case has been registered against the drug peddlers while raids were being conducted to arrest the escaped criminal, police sources added.