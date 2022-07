MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2022 ) :Mumtazabad police arrested a drug peddler and recovered Hashish from his possession here on Friday.

According to police sources, a police team raided at Vehari Chowk and arrested notorious drug peddler Muhammad Farooq.

The police team recovered one kilogram Hashish from his possessionPolice have registered a case against him.

Further probe was underway.