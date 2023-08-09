Drug peddler held with Hashish

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :Makhdoom Rasheed police have arrested a notorious drug peddler and recovered Hashish from his possession during a special raid conducted here on Wednesday.

Taking action on the directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-Ul-Haq Rana regarding zero tolerance against drug peddling, the Makhdoom Rasheed police under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Rashid Nadeem, conducted a raid and arrested Salahuddin.

The police recovered Hashish from his possession and registered a case against him.

The arrested criminal used to supply drugs in different areas of the district and was wanted to police in different cases, police sources said.