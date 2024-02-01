Drug peddler held with Hashish

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) City Shujabad police arrested a drug peddler and recovered Hashish from his possession during a crackdown launched against drug peddlers here on Thursday.

According to police sources, City Shujabad police under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Muhammad Junaid launched a crackdown against drug peddlers and arrested Shafqat Abbas.

The police also recovered over two kilogram Hashish from his possession.

Case has been registered against the drug peddler, however, the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali has directed officers concerned to continue crackdown against drug peddlers on daily basis, police sources added.