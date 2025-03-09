Drug-peddler held with hashish

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) The Bohar Gate police arrested a drug-peddler and recovered hashish from him during a special operation launched here on Sunday.

A police team, led by Station House Officer (SHO) Shahbaz Ahmed, arrested Muhammad Iqbal, son of Muhammad Rafique and recovered over one kilogram of hashish from him.

A case was registered against the accused, police sources added.