Drug Peddler Held With Hashish In Sargodha
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 05:07 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested a drug peddler and recovered narcotics from his possession.
On a tip-off, Bhera police conducted a raid and arrested a notorious drug peddler Farrukh Shehzad and recovered 5.400 kg hashish from him.
A case has been registered against the accused.
Further investigation was underway.