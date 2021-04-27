Drug peddler held with hashish in sargodha

Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested a drug peddler and recovered narcotics from his possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested a drug peddler and recovered narcotics from his possession.

On a tip-off, Bhera police conducted a raid and arrested a notorious drug peddler Farrukh Shehzad and recovered 5.400 kg hashish from him.

A case has been registered against the accused.

Further investigation was underway.