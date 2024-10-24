Drug-peddler held with heroin

Qutabpur police Thursday arrested a drug-dealer and recovered heroin from him during a special operation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Qutabpur police Thursday arrested a drug-dealer and recovered heroin from him during a special operation.

The police, under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Muhammad Akbar, arrested Muhammad Babar, son of Khalid Mehmood. The police recovered over one kilogram of heroin from him and registered a case against him.