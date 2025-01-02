Drug peddler held with heroin

Chehlyak police arrested a notorious drug peddler and recovered heroin and a knife from his possession during a special operation conducted here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Chehlyak police arrested a notorious drug peddler and recovered heroin and a knife from his possession during a special operation conducted here on Thursday.

According to police sources, a police team under the leadership of Station House Officer (SHO) Irfan Hashmi, launched an operation against drug peddlers.

The police team arrested Muhammad Nadeem alias Noori and recovered over one kilogram heroin and a knife from his possession.

A case has been registered against the accused and further investigations were underway, police sources added.