Drug peddler held with heroin, charas

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Muzaffargarh police claimed to arrest an alleged drug peddler and recovered 210 grams heroin and 1250 grams of charas from his possession, in limits of Khangarh police station.

According to police sources, Police Picket In-charge Mondika, Assistant Sub Inspector Safdar Hussain along with a police team raided and managed to arrest an alleged outlaw, namely Sikandar Hayat alia Bagga son of Faiz Raheem.

The police team recovered 210 grams of heroin and 1250 grams of charas from his possession. The police official stated that the campaign against the drug pushers would be continued.