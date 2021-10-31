Drug peddler held with imported wine

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :Dolphin force arrested a drug peddler and recovered imported wine from his possession here on Sunday.

According to police sources, Dolphin force officials including Muhammad Waseem, Muhammad Saeed, Muhammad Akram and Muhammad Nadeem were on routine patrolling when they stopped a suspicious person namely Yousaf s/o Aziz resident of Rahim Yar Khan.

During his checking, police officials recovered 24 bottles of imported wine from his possession.

Dolphin force officials handed over the criminal to Cantt police where a case has been registered against him, police sources added.