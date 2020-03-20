Drug peddler held with imported wine

Bahauddin Zakariya police apprehended a notorious drug peddler and recovered imported and local made wine from his possession here on Friday

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Zubair Dareshak, BZ police launched a crack down against drug peddlers under the supervision of SP Gulgasht Division Ahmed Nawaz Shah and arrested Abdul Hameed Chishti.

Police have also recovered 1530 litre local made liquor and 120 bottles of imported wine from his possession.

The criminal was wanted to police in various cases of drug peddling and other criminal activities. He was going to deliver the liquor at different parts of city, police sources added.

Case has been registered against the criminal.