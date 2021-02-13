UrduPoint.com
Drug Peddler Held With Narcotics

Muhammad Irfan 19 seconds ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 02:10 PM

Police arrested a drug peddler and recovered narcotics from his possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :Police arrested a drug peddler and recovered narcotics from his possession.

On a tip-off, a team of Cantonment police station headed by SHO Akhter Nawaz conducted a raid at Queen Chowk and arrested a drug peddler Muhammad Ramzan and recovered 1.500 kg hashish from him.

A case has been registered against the accused.

Further investigation was underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

