Drug Peddler Held With Narcotics

Mon 17th May 2021 | 04:27 PM

Drug peddler held with narcotics

Police on Monday claimed to have arrested a drug peddler and recovered 4.5 kg hashish from his possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :Police on Monday claimed to have arrested a drug peddler and recovered 4.5 kg hashish from his possession.

On a tip-off, a team of Kot Momin police station conducted a raid within its jurisdiction and arrested notoriousdrug peddler Nazar Gull and recovered 4.5 kg hashish from him.

A case has been registered against the accused.

