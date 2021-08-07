Drug Peddler Held With Narcotics
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 07th August 2021 | 03:59 PM
Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested a drug peddler and recovered heroin from his possession
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested a drug peddler and recovered heroin from his possession.
On a tip-off, a team of Mid Ranjha police station conducted a raid within its jurisdiction and arrested notorious drug peddler Salahudin and recovered 8.3 kg heroin from him.
A case has been registered against the accused.
Further investigation was underway.