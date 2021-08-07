UrduPoint.com

Drug Peddler Held With Narcotics

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 07th August 2021 | 03:59 PM

Drug peddler held with narcotics

Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested a drug peddler and recovered heroin from his possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested a drug peddler and recovered heroin from his possession.

On a tip-off, a team of Mid Ranjha police station conducted a raid within its jurisdiction and arrested notorious drug peddler Salahudin and recovered 8.3 kg heroin from him.

A case has been registered against the accused.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police Police Station From

Recent Stories

China's Wuhan samples over 11 million for COVID-19 ..

China's Wuhan samples over 11 million for COVID-19 testing

3 minutes ago
 Workshop on dealing with untoward incidents held

Workshop on dealing with untoward incidents held

3 minutes ago
 Dubai hotel sector gearing up to welcome Expo visi ..

Dubai hotel sector gearing up to welcome Expo visitors

33 minutes ago
 DC issues directives for planting trees in forest ..

DC issues directives for planting trees in forest land

4 minutes ago
 Power shutdown notice in faisalabad

Power shutdown notice in faisalabad

6 minutes ago
 Standings of women's water polo at Tokyo Olympics

Standings of women's water polo at Tokyo Olympics

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.