Drug peddler held with narcotics

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested a drug peddler and recovered heroin from his possession.

On a tip-off, a team of Mid Ranjha police station conducted a raid within its jurisdiction and arrested notorious drug peddler Salahudin and recovered 8.3 kg heroin from him.

A case has been registered against the accused.

Further investigation was underway.