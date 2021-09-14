Drug peddler held with narcotics

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested a drug peddler and recovered 1.5 kg hashish from his possession.

On a tip-off, a team of Factory Area police station conducted a raid within its jurisdiction and arrested notorious drug peddler Khan Muhammad and recovered 1.5 kg hashish from him.

A case has been registered against the accused.