Drug Peddler Held With Narcotics
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 06:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested a drug peddler and recovered 1.5 kg hashish from his possession.
On a tip-off, a team of Factory Area police station conducted a raid within its jurisdiction and arrested notorious drug peddler Khan Muhammad and recovered 1.5 kg hashish from him.
A case has been registered against the accused.