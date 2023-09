SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :The district police, in a crackdown on drug-peddlers, arrested a notorious drug-peddler and recovered narcotics from him.

A spokesman said on Wednesday that Sambrial police arrested Waheed alias Thaila and recovered 2.50kg hashish from him. Police sent the accused behind bars and registered a case against him.