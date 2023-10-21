Drug-peddler held with narcotics

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) Rangpura police arrested a notorious drug-peddler with narcotics in a crackdown, here on Saturday.

According to a spokesperson, SHO Inspector Qaiser Bashir Ghumman, along with a police team, conducted a raid at Chaphar Mohallah and arrested Akmal alias Koya, who is included in the top 20 criminals list.

Police recovered 10kg hashish, 3.5kg heroin and Rs. 920,000 in cash from him and sent him behind bars after registering a case.