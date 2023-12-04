Open Menu

Drug Peddler Held With Narcotics

Sumaira FH Published December 04, 2023 | 07:18 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) Police on Monday claimed to have arrested a drug peddler and recovered narcotics from his possession.

According to police, SHO Saddar Pasrur police station along with his team arrested drug peddler Rahat and recovered 2.200 gram hashish from him.

Police have sent the accused behind bars after registering a case in this regard.

