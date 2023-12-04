Drug peddler held with narcotics

Police on Monday claimed to have arrested a drug peddler and recovered narcotics from his possession

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) Police on Monday claimed to have arrested a drug peddler and recovered narcotics from his possession.

According to police, SHO Saddar Pasrur police station along with his team arrested drug peddler Rahat and recovered 2.200 gram hashish from him.

Police have sent the accused behind bars after registering a case in this regard.