Drug Peddler Held With Narcotics
Faizan Hashmi Published March 18, 2024 | 04:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Police claimed on Monday to have arrested a notorious drug peddler
and recovered narcotics from his possession.
On a tip-off, Shah Nikdur police raided and nabbed Haji Ameer and
recovered 2.2 kg heroin and 646 grams of Ice.
A case was registered against the accused.
