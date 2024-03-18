Open Menu

Drug Peddler Held With Narcotics

Faizan Hashmi Published March 18, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Drug peddler held with narcotics

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Police claimed on Monday to have arrested a notorious drug peddler

and recovered narcotics from his possession.

On a tip-off, Shah Nikdur police raided and nabbed Haji Ameer and

recovered 2.2 kg heroin and 646 grams of Ice.

A case was registered against the accused.

