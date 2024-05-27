Drug peddler held with narcotics

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Police claimed on Monday to have arrested a drug peddler and recovered narcotics from his possession.

According to the police, SHO Kotli Loharan along with police team during a crackdown against criminal elements detained a drug peddler Sikandar Iqbal with 1560 gram hashish.

Police have sent the accused behind bars after registering a case against him.