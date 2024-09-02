Drug Peddler Held With Narcotics
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 02, 2024 | 09:31 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) District police claimed to have arrested a drug peddler with narcotics, here on Monday.
According to a police spokesperson, SHO City Pasrur police station along with the police team raided and detained drug peddler Nouman with 1260 gram hashish.
Police have sent the accused behind the bars after registering a case in this regard.
