Drug peddler held with narcotics

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) District police claimed to have arrested a drug peddler with narcotics and illicit weapon,here on Monday.

According to police,Saddar Sialkot police station along with police team during a crackdown against drug peddlers detained a drug peddler namely as Kabbir Ahmed with 1.500 kg hashish,1 pistol 30-bore and Rs.6,300 stake money.

Police have sent the accused behind the bars after registering a case in this regard.