Drug Peddler Held With Narcotics
Umer Jamshaid Published November 25, 2024 | 01:30 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) District police claimed to have arrested a drug peddler with narcotics and illicit weapon,here on Monday.
According to police,Saddar Sialkot police station along with police team during a crackdown against drug peddlers detained a drug peddler namely as Kabbir Ahmed with 1.500 kg hashish,1 pistol 30-bore and Rs.6,300 stake money.
Police have sent the accused behind the bars after registering a case in this regard.
Recent Stories
The 54th National Day of The Sultanate of Oman
DHL Cargo plane crashes near residential area in Lithuania
Int’l Day for Elimination of Violence Against Women being observed today
Case registered against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi over Nov 24 protest
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024
Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer
Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Shared Vision for Economic Growt ..
PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for Nov 24 protest
NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens convenience in Karachi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Garrison Cadet College Kohat hosts parents day3 minutes ago
-
The 54th National Day of The Sultanate of Oman11 minutes ago
-
DDMA organizes workshop on “Restoring Traffic Flow on Roads” during snowfall13 minutes ago
-
Landi Kotal police foiled smuggling bid13 minutes ago
-
Karachi Police arrest over 1200 suspects22 minutes ago
-
District admin sets rates for fruits, vegetables, poultry under price control magistrate's supervisi ..23 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 95,100 cusecs water43 minutes ago
-
Five cops among seven injured in Tank43 minutes ago
-
PBF welcomes Belarus President with hopes for flourishing bilateral trade53 minutes ago
-
Commissioner chairs Astor Peace Committee’s meeting53 minutes ago
-
Road accident claims life53 minutes ago
-
KP govt delegation succeeds in ceasefire agreement in Kurram1 hour ago