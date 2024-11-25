Open Menu

Drug Peddler Held With Narcotics

Umer Jamshaid Published November 25, 2024 | 01:30 PM

Drug peddler held with narcotics

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) District police claimed to have arrested a drug peddler with narcotics and illicit weapon,here on Monday.

According to police,Saddar Sialkot police station along with police team during a crackdown against drug peddlers detained a drug peddler namely as Kabbir Ahmed with 1.500 kg hashish,1 pistol 30-bore and Rs.6,300 stake money.

Police have sent the accused behind the bars after registering a case in this regard.

