Open Menu

Drug Peddler Held With Narcotics

Sumaira FH Published January 13, 2025 | 09:54 PM

Drug peddler held with narcotics

District police in a crackdown have arrested a drug peddler and recovered narcotics from his possession, here on Monday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) District police in a crackdown have arrested a drug peddler and recovered narcotics from his possession, here on Monday.

According to police, SHO Kotwali police station along with police team during a crackdown against drug peddlers detained a drug peddler Shakeel Rafique and recovered 10800 gram hashish, 1500 gram ice, 1400 gram opium, 500 gram heroin and Rs, 1,27,00 stake money from the accused possession.

Police have sent the accused behind the bars after registering a case in this regard.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Shakeel Money From

Recent Stories

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment hosts i ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment hosts inaugural Agricultural and Vete ..

10 minutes ago
 Rainfall expected tomorrow

Rainfall expected tomorrow

10 minutes ago
 2nd Biannual Report on NFC award implementation la ..

2nd Biannual Report on NFC award implementation laid in NA

6 minutes ago
 Bilawal Bhutto lauds Govt's achievements in reduci ..

Bilawal Bhutto lauds Govt's achievements in reducing child mortality rate in Sin ..

6 minutes ago
 Woman killed, 7 including children injured in high ..

Woman killed, 7 including children injured in highway accident

6 minutes ago
 NA passes resolution to express solidarity with vi ..

NA passes resolution to express solidarity with victims of Los Angeles fire

16 seconds ago
Hamdan Foundation signs MoU with Arabian Gulf Univ ..

Hamdan Foundation signs MoU with Arabian Gulf University

25 minutes ago
 Protection of Journalists Bill to be presented in ..

Protection of Journalists Bill to be presented in joint session of Parliament: ..

18 seconds ago
 Peshawar Digital Fest 2025 to kick off at Univers ..

Peshawar Digital Fest 2025 to kick off at University of Agriculture

19 seconds ago
 Warner, Williamson, Joseph and Mitchell to debut i ..

Warner, Williamson, Joseph and Mitchell to debut in HBL PSL 2025

3 minutes ago
 Govt striving hard for welfare of special children ..

Govt striving hard for welfare of special children: DC

21 seconds ago
 Drug peddler held with narcotics

Drug peddler held with narcotics

22 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan