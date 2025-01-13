Drug Peddler Held With Narcotics
Sumaira FH Published January 13, 2025 | 09:54 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) District police in a crackdown have arrested a drug peddler and recovered narcotics from his possession, here on Monday.
According to police, SHO Kotwali police station along with police team during a crackdown against drug peddlers detained a drug peddler Shakeel Rafique and recovered 10800 gram hashish, 1500 gram ice, 1400 gram opium, 500 gram heroin and Rs, 1,27,00 stake money from the accused possession.
Police have sent the accused behind the bars after registering a case in this regard.
