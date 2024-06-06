Drug peddler held with over 2.7 kg drugs

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) The district police have arrested a drug dealer recovering over 2.7 kilograms drugs from his possession here in the limits of the City police station.

According to a police spokesman, the crackdown against the menace of drugs was continued successfully in the district following the strict instructions of District Police Officer (DPO) Nasir Mehmood.

He said a team of City police station led by SDPO City Circle Muhammad Adnan along with SHO Zeshan Iqbal arrested accused drug dealer Kaleem Ullah son of Abdul Rasheed, a resident of New Bannu-Chungi and recovered 2430 grams of hashish and 290 grams of heroin from his possession.

The police also registered a case against the arrested accused and started further investigation.