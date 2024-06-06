Drug Peddler Held With Over 2.7 Kg Drugs
Sumaira FH Published June 06, 2024 | 04:00 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) The district police have arrested a drug dealer recovering over 2.7 kilograms drugs from his possession here in the limits of the City police station.
According to a police spokesman, the crackdown against the menace of drugs was continued successfully in the district following the strict instructions of District Police Officer (DPO) Nasir Mehmood.
He said a team of City police station led by SDPO City Circle Muhammad Adnan along with SHO Zeshan Iqbal arrested accused drug dealer Kaleem Ullah son of Abdul Rasheed, a resident of New Bannu-Chungi and recovered 2430 grams of hashish and 290 grams of heroin from his possession.
The police also registered a case against the arrested accused and started further investigation.
Recent Stories
Madiha Imam condemns online harassment over husband's religion
Sarim Burney accused of smuggling 20 babies to US over past year
Govt tells SC Imran Khan not in solitary confinement
SC resumes hearing on appeals over NAB law reversal
Break the Bias, Own the Stage: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Empowers Women to Conquer ..
Hear From the Best: Top Pakistani Tech & Lifestyle Content Creators Share Their ..
32 MoUs inked at Pakistan-China Business Forum in Shenzhen
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, USA to take on each other today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 June 2024
All resources to be used for welfare of Attock people: Governor
Markets mixed as US jobs data tempered by economy worries
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Cracks down on illegal plastic bags started in Punjab9 minutes ago
-
CDA chairman orders immediate electricity supply to Park Enclave9 minutes ago
-
PO arrested in a crackdown9 minutes ago
-
KP Minister lauds role of MTRA in prevention of illegal human organ transplantation9 minutes ago
-
Cotton factory gutted19 minutes ago
-
Will put in our sweat and blood to make Pakistan great country by following Chinese model: PM19 minutes ago
-
DC targets overpricing vendors19 minutes ago
-
Bike lifter arrested with four stolen motorcycles19 minutes ago
-
Storm claims two lives, mother injured in Wazirabad19 minutes ago
-
One held for torturing man, uploading video on social media19 minutes ago
-
Extremist BJP's Policies Rejected in Indian Elections in Kashmir: KCEU Chief19 minutes ago
-
Bugti discusses investment opportunities with S. Korean Ambassador19 minutes ago