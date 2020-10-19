Drug peddler held with over 2kg hashish

UrduPoint.com
Mon 19th October 2020 | 09:32 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Muzaffargarh police have arrested a drug peddler with over two kilogram of hashish in a raid at Mahmood Kot area on Monday.

SHO Mehmood Kot Imran Hameed Marha raided a shop at Mauza Gurmani on complaints that a man namely Yousuf was selling Hashish under the garb of grocery.

Yousuf Mashoori Baloch was arrested red handed with two packets of Hashish one weighing 1050 grams and the other 1100 grams.

The accused was put in lock up and investigations were in progress.

