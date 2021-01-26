UrduPoint.com
Drug Peddler Held,2.2 Kg Hash Seized

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Police on Tuesday arrested a drug paddler and recovered narcotics from his possession on Tuesday.

According to Ugoki police,the police team conducted search operation against drugs peddlers and arrested accused Muhammad Toqueer Ahmed and recovered 2.220kg hashish from his possession.

Police sent the accused behind the bars after registering a case.

