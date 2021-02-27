Drug peddler held,drugs recovered in rajanpur

(@FahadShabbir)

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :Police claimed to have arrested a drug peddler and recovered five kilogrammes of hashish from his possession.

SHO Rojhan Mazari Akhtar Hanjbani told APP on Saturday that police on a tip off raided and arrested drug peddler namely Ghulam Lajwani and seized 5 kg hashish (bhung) from his possession.

Case was registered against the accused and legal action started.