Drug Peddler Held,drugs Recovered In Rajanpur
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 27th February 2021 | 02:46 PM
Police claimed to have arrested a drug peddler and recovered five kilogrammes of hashish from his possession
RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :Police claimed to have arrested a drug peddler and recovered five kilogrammes of hashish from his possession.
SHO Rojhan Mazari Akhtar Hanjbani told APP on Saturday that police on a tip off raided and arrested drug peddler namely Ghulam Lajwani and seized 5 kg hashish (bhung) from his possession.
Case was registered against the accused and legal action started.