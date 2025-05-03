Drug peddler injured during police encounter

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) A drug peddler was injured during a police encounter in the Shah Nikdar police station area, here on Saturday.

According to reports,Anas Baloch,r/o Chak no.165 NB,was wanted in several cases registered at Shah Nikdar and other police stations across Sargodha.

He was allegedly involved in drug selling activities along with his accomplices near Chak no 163 NB.

Acting on a tip-off,police raided the location.Upon seeing the police party,the suspects opened fire.

A fierce exchange of gunfire ensued and lasted for some time.

Once the firing stopped,police found an injured man at the scene,who had reportedly been shot by his own accomplices during the crossfire.

The injured accused was taken into custody and shifted to a hospital for medical treatment.

Further investigation was underway.