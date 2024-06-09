Drug Peddler Injured In Encounter Arrested
Faizan Hashmi Published June 09, 2024 | 10:20 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) The police arrested a suspected drug peddler in injured condition in an encounter between Tandojam police and some suspects near Matiari link road.
The police spokesman informed here on Sunday that the police raided the locality on a tip-off about the presence of some wanted drug peddlers in the area.
He claimed that the suspects tried to escape from the police and in doing so they opened fire on the cops.
According to him, one suspect sustained a gunshot during the exchange of fire and was arrested but his accomplices escaped.
The spokesman identified the arrested suspect as Muhammad Arif alias Kalia from whom a pistol was also recovered.
He told that Kalia's name was also mentioned in the list of the wanted drug dealers issued by the office of IGP Sindh.
He added that Kalia, who was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital (LUH), was also booked in 5 FIRs.
Recent Stories
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to bowl first against India today
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain delays Pakistan-India match today
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Azam Khan dropped out of match between Pakistan and Indi ..
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, India to lock horns today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 June 2024
Americans oblivious to US historic World Cup win, while Pakistan mourns: NYT com ..
ECP resorts to provincial officers as judicial request stalls: Spokesperson
Meeting discuss preparations for monsoon season
Hameed Haroon awarded for contributions to art, design, media & cultural
Police arrests impostor posing as cop in Hazro
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Australia lose two wickets for 70 runs against England
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Budget to protect lower, middle classes: Ali Pervaiz5 minutes ago
-
7 arrested for charging extra fee at cattle markets25 minutes ago
-
Shaikhani calls for establishment of innovative burns ward25 minutes ago
-
4 killed in jeep accident in Neelam Valley35 minutes ago
-
City’s oldest Margalla College revitalizes its facilities55 minutes ago
-
PM grieved over shahadat of security personnel in Lakki Marwat55 minutes ago
-
1000 Policemen deployed T-20 cricket match live screening security1 hour ago
-
2-day TDAP expo of handicrafts, bangles concludes1 hour ago
-
Customs Dept seizes smuggled goods worth Rs 499 mln1 hour ago
-
Hyderabad receives pre monsoon showers1 hour ago
-
PPP local leadership lodges on-line complaint with FIA against insults to Zulfikar Ali Bhutto1 hour ago
-
Education Ministry announces to hold Summer Camps for students of ICT2 hours ago