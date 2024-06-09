Open Menu

Drug Peddler Injured In Encounter Arrested

Faizan Hashmi Published June 09, 2024 | 10:20 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) The police arrested a suspected drug peddler in injured condition in an encounter between Tandojam police and some suspects near Matiari link road.

The police spokesman informed here on Sunday that the police raided the locality on a tip-off about the presence of some wanted drug peddlers in the area.

He claimed that the suspects tried to escape from the police and in doing so they opened fire on the cops.

According to him, one suspect sustained a gunshot during the exchange of fire and was arrested but his accomplices escaped.

The spokesman identified the arrested suspect as Muhammad Arif alias Kalia from whom a pistol was also recovered.

He told that Kalia's name was also mentioned in the list of the wanted drug dealers issued by the office of IGP Sindh.

He added that Kalia, who was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital (LUH), was also booked in 5 FIRs.

