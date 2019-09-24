UrduPoint.com
Drug Peddler Involved In Supply Of Heroin In Educational Institutions Arrested In Peshawar

Tue 24th September 2019

Drug peddler involved in supply of heroin in educational institutions arrested in Peshawar

A drug peddler allegedly involved in supply of contraband good in educational institutions has been arrested here on Tuesday by Excise Intelligence Bureau

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :A drug peddler allegedly involved in supply of contraband good in educational institutions has been arrested here on Tuesday by Excise Intelligence Bureau.

According to a press release issued here, the arrested drug smuggler was member of group involved in supply of drugs in educational institutions.

The smuggler was arrested from Peshawar Motorway Interchange and six kilogram of heroin was also recovered from his possession.

Provincial Chief of Excise Intelligence Bureau, Naveed Jamal received a tip off abut supply of heroin by a group of smugglers in different educational institutions of Peshawar.

On receiving information, Naveed Jamal constituted a raiding party under the supervision of an official, Lal Gul, which conducted raids and arrested the smuggler who had brought heroin from Khyber district for supply to different schools in the city.

The arrested smuggler has been identified as Gul Mast Khan son of Adam Khan resident of Peshawar. The FIR has been registered with Anti Narcotics Force and investigation started for arrest of remaining members of the group.

