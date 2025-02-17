Drug Peddler Killed In Encounter
Muhammad Irfan Published February 17, 2025 | 12:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) A notorious drug peddler was killed in a police encounter within the jurisdiction of Budhla Sunnat police station, Chak IT, police said on Monday.
Acting on a tip-off,the team raided the location where accused Muhammad Ashraf alias Malangi and his accomplices had gathered to supply drugs.Police warned them to surrender but the suspects opened indiscriminate firing.
In the exchange of gunfire, Malangi was killed, while others managed to escape.
Police recovered a significant quantity of drugs, a weapon, and a motorbike from the scene.
The accused was a habitual offender with a criminal history, wanted in over 36 cases related to drug trafficking,said police.
A search operation was launched to apprehend the escaped criminals. Police registered a case and further investigation was underway.
