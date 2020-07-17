UrduPoint.com
Drug Peddler Nabbed, Drugs Recovered

Fri 17th July 2020 | 09:00 PM

LODHRAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Police claimed to arrest a drug peddler and recovered 12 kilograms of hashish from his possession on Friday.

According to police spokesperson, SHO Jalla Arain police station Faizan Qayyum and his team on a tipp off raided near Chak No 390/WB and caught drug peddler namely Abdul Jabbar.

Police have also recovered huge quantity of drugs from car during checking.

Case was registered against the accused.

District Police Officer Syed Karrar Hussain announced cash prizes and commendatory certificates for police team over better performance.

DPO said that drug peddlers and criminals will be dealt with iron hands.

