Drug Peddler Nabbed With 1kg ICE-drug

Thu 28th October 2021 | 07:47 PM

Drug peddler nabbed with 1kg ICE-drug

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :A drug peddler along with one kilogram ICE was arrested here Thursday from the jurisdiction of Phandu police station.

The smuggler identified as Zabeeh was apprehended by the police from a house in village Phandu.

The accused was also wanted to police in an attempt to murder case. He was involved in supplying ICE-drug to inside city, Shaheen Muslim Town, Shaftal Banda and other adjoining areas.

Police have registered a case and started investigation.

