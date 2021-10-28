Drug peddler nabbed with 1kg ICE-drug

A drug peddler along with one kilogram ICE was arrested here Thursday from the jurisdiction of Phandu police station

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :A drug peddler along with one kilogram ICE was arrested here Thursday from the jurisdiction of Phandu police station.

The smuggler identified as Zabeeh was apprehended by the police from a house in village Phandu.

The accused was also wanted to police in an attempt to murder case. He was involved in supplying ICE-drug to inside city, Shaheen Muslim Town, Shaftal Banda and other adjoining areas.

Police have registered a case and started investigation.