Drug peddler nabbed with liquor

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :Police nabbed a notorious drug peddler and recovered liquor from his possession here on Monday.

According to police, in line with special directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Muzaffargarh police launched a crackdown against drug peddlers and arrested a notorious Ghaffar Dasti by the Civil Line police who was involved in delivery of drugs across the district.

Police also claimed to have recovered 390 liter liquor from his possession while a case has been registered against against him, police sources said.