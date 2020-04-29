Drug peddler possessing 1130gm hashish arrested

A notorious drug peddler with possession of 1130 grams hashish was arrested by Timergara police during its ongoing crackdown against narcotics dealers in the district

TIMERGARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) : A notorious drug peddler with possession of 1130 grams hashish was arrested by Timergara police during its ongoing crackdown against narcotics dealers in the district.

SHO Timergara, Bakht Jamal said the drug peddler named Sardar Ali son of Musafar Khan, resident of Malakand, Balambat was arrested with possession of 1130gm hashish.

A case U/S KP9 DCNSA was registered against the accused at Timergara police station.

The SHO further said that the accused had been charged in a similar case in recent past.