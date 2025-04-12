Drug Peddler receives 10 years imprisonment

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) A local court has sentenced drug supplier Javed Hussain to 10 years imprisonment and a Rs.125,000.0 fine in a major narcotics case.

According to the details, the criminal Javed was arrested in October 2024 by Pirwadhai Police, who seized 1.

2 kg of heroin during the operation.

"Strong evidence ensured justice prevailed," said CPO Syed Khaled Hamdani while praising the investigation teams for their outstanding performance.