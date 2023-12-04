Open Menu

Drug Peddler Sentenced 6 Years Imprisonment

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 04, 2023 | 09:13 PM

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) A special court for the Control of Narcotic Substances (CNS) in Attock on Monday sentenced a narcotics dealer to 6 years imprisonment besides imposing a fine.

According to an official source, the convict Raza Khan was arrested during a raid at his narcotics den in Syedian village in the limits of Hazro Police station last year.

He was arrested after recovery of 3.28 kg of hashish from his possession.

The judge of the special CNS court additional session Attock Nadeem Abbas Saqi pronounced the judgment after recording statements of witnesses and final arguments from both sides.

In the light of the statements of the witnesses, the criminal confessed to the crime, for which he will be imprisoned for six years and a fine of Rs 30,000.

More Stories From Pakistan