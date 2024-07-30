Drug peddler sentenced to 10-year imprisonment

A Control of Narcotics Substance Court (CNS) on Tuesday sentenced ten-years imprisonment and imposed fine to an accused involved in a drug peddling case

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) A Control of Narcotics Substance Court (CNS) on Tuesday sentenced ten-years imprisonment and imposed fine to an accused involved in a drug peddling case.

The accused namely Sanobar Khan- a native of Nowshera - was arrested by Khurd police for smuggling hashish from KP to Punjab in March this year, the police said .

District and Sessions Judge, Asad Ali after hearing the arguments of defense and prosecution counsels announced the verdict as the convicted was found guilty of having drugs, subsequently awarded nine-year imprisonment and fine worth Rs 0.1 million.

Failure to pay the fine would result in an additional six months of imprisonment.

