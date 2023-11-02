Open Menu

Drug Peddler Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 02, 2023 | 10:40 PM

Drug peddler sentenced to 10 years in prison

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) A special court for the Control of Narcotic Substances (CNS) in Attock on Thursday sentenced a drug peddler to ten years of rigorous imprisonment besides imposing a fine on him.

Session Judge Attock Asad Ali, the judge of the special CNS court pronounced the judgment after recording statements of witnesses and final arguments from both sides.

The convict Qadar Noor- a native of Mardan was arrested by Police station Attock Khurd this year while smuggling narcotics.

He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to ten years of imprisonment besides imposing a fine of Rs 125,000.

APP/nsa/378

