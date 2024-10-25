Drug peddler sentenced to 12 Years imprisonment

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) A Control of Narcotics Substance (CNS) Court in Jand has sentenced an accused to 12 years in prison and imposed a fine for his involvement in a drug peddling case, on Friday.

According to police, the accused, Masood Usman, a native of Kohat was arrested by Injra Police earlier this year under Section 9-C of the Control of Narcotics Substance Act after 1.20 kilograms of hashish was recovered from his possession.

Additional Session Judge Jand, Raza Ullah Khan after hearing arguments from the defense and prosecution counsels as well as statements from the investigating officer and a witness, announced the verdict.

The court found the accused guilty of narcotics peddling and sentenced him to 12 years in prison and a fine of Rs 0.2 million.

During the proceedings, the public prosecutor argued that the accused was caught red-handed while selling hashish and the evidence on record fully connected him to the offense.

The prosecutor maintained that the accused was charged with a heinous crime and did not deserve any leniency.

