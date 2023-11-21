Drug Peddler Sentenced To 12 Years In Prison
Faizan Hashmi Published November 21, 2023 | 09:56 PM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) A special court for the control of narcotic substances (CNS) in Attock sentenced a drug peddler apprehended by Hazro Police under Section 9-C CNSA, 1997, to twelve years of imprisonment.
The court, after considering statements from witnesses and final arguments, pronounced the judgment against Sahib Khan, a resident of Mardan.
Sahib Khan was caught red-handed by the police in April 2023 while attempting to smuggle narcotics. Alongside the imprisonment, the convict has been fined Rs. 125,000.
